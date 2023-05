Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Butler Snow on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Wright National Flood Insurance, the Norbert A. Butz Insurance Agency and other defendants to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, over flooding damage, was filed by the Law Offices of Ted F. Frapolli on behalf of Loop Lofts Apartments. The case is 4:23-cv-00699, Loop Lofts Apartments LLC v. Wright National Flood Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

May 26, 2023, 7:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Loop Lofts Apartments, LLC

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Ted F Frapolli

defendants

Michael Butz

Norbert A. Butz Insurance Agency, Inc.

Stephen Butz

Wright National Flood Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Butler Snow

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute