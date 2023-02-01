Looks Like Cryptos Securities Litigation Moment Has Arrived....

News From Law.com

Today's Litigation Daily looks at the annual securities class action numbers from Cornerstone Research as well as a projection of what lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw expect to see in 2023. Cornerstone Research reports the total number of "core" filings—which excludes M&A suits—increased by one case to 201 in 2022, but the number related to cryptocurrency more than doubled to a record 23 filings. Lawyers at Seyfarth meanwhile predict that both pro- and anti-ESG shareholders are poised for litigation in 2023.

Cryptocurrency

February 01, 2023, 6:30 AM