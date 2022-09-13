Lookout for Opt Outs?: Companies That Opt Out of Class Actio...

News From Law.com

The Am Law Litigation Daily this morning checks in with David Perla, the co-chief operating officer of Burford Capital, about a survey the legal finance firm commissioned about companies that opt out from class action litigation to pursue their own claims. Burford's survey of 150 in-house lawyers in the U.S. found that companies that opt out of class actions are three times more likely to use legal finance than those that tend to remain in the class.

Banking & Financial Services

