News From Law.com

Looking to "remake" itself in the new year, personal injury firm Anapol Weiss is acquiring Golomb Legal, effective Jan. 1, tacking on two new attorneys as firm founder Sol Weiss prepares to transition into an of-counsel role. Richard Golomb and Kevin Faye will be joining the firm as of-counsel, bringing two support staff members along in the move.

Legal Services

January 02, 2024, 4:00 AM

nature of claim: /