Looking To Modernize Criminal Justice System And Examine It ...

News From Law.com

In keeping with newly installed New York State Bar Association President Sherry Levin Wallach's goal focusing much of her term on equality-of-justice and criminal-system-reform-and-efficiency issues, the bar association has launched a Task Force on the Modernization of Criminal Practice. The goal of the task force, which is staffed by 28 members that include judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, and parole and sentencing reform advocates, is to recommend new laws and policies aimed improving safety, fairness, access to justice and efficiency in administering criminal justice, according to a news release issued about the newly formed committee.

New York

August 29, 2022, 5:04 PM