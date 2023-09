News From Law.com

In a demonstration of successful succession planning, regional firm Hamburg Rubin Mullin Maxwell & Lupin has announced its first new managing partner in 30 years on the eve of its entry into Center City. The firm, based in Lansdale, has chosen medical marijuana practice chair William Roark to succeed current managing partner Steve Lupin, one of the founding partners of the 30-attorney firm.

September 08, 2023, 2:47 PM

