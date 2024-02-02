Looking for a Lawyers Discipline? Heres Why Its Difficult to...

News From Law.com

Whether searching for legal representation by practice area or seeking out contact information, the public can leverage the State Bar of Georgia's member directory to locate lawyers. Directory profiles for the mandatory bar association's membership of more than 54,000 include additional attorney details ranging from a lawyer's legal alma mater to his or her date of bar admittance, association status, and disciplinary history. But for those interested in learning more about a lawyer's ethical rap sheet, a few bar-imposed hurdles lie ahead.

Georgia

February 02, 2024, 10:01 AM

nature of claim: /