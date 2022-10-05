Looking for a Change, Veteran Dallas Trial Lawyer Jumps to M...

News From Law.com

Veteran trial lawyer Alan Loewinsohn has joined McKool Smith as a principal in Dallas, along with two others from his former firm, as the Dallas-founded national trial boutique seeks to expand its commercial litigation team.Loewinsohn said moving to the "top–of–the–tier litigation powerhouse" will help him better serve his existing clients, because of the firm's resources, national presence and brand, while also reuniting him with former colleagues.

October 05, 2022, 5:20 PM