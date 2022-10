News From Law.com

Advocates and amici in next week's affirmative action challenges involving Harvard and the University of North Carolina have been holding press briefings and offering experts in anticipation of the Oct. 31 arguments. We offer something different: An interview with Latham's Greg Garre who, representing the University of Texas, faced the heat of that battle not once but twice. He offers memories and advice.

October 25, 2022, 6:55 PM