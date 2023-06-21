Look, You Can Do It: This Georgia Lawyer Just Made Historyâ€...

News From Law.com

More than two decades after his historic appointment to the DeKalb County State Court bench made him the state's first Latino judge, J. Antonio "Tony" DelCampo has again made history by becoming the State Bar of Georgia's first Latino president. Following his installation on June 10, DelCampo became the organization's 61st president, assuming the leadership reins from 60th president Sally Akins. Now the jurist with South American roots is opening up about what the bar association's more than 54,000 members can expect under his leadership.

Georgia

June 21, 2023, 11:18 AM

