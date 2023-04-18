Look What Texas Is Doing: States With Biggest Insurance Sett...

News From Law.com

Pennsylvania attorney Robert Mongeluzzi, a Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky founder, has been dubbed in the press as "the master of disasters." He sends a 45-minute videotape consisting of case-specific liability and damages to the decision maker at the defendant's insurance company. "The decision maker is rarely in the room at a settlement conference or the mediation," Mongeluzzi said. "They're usually in some corporate tower in Chicago, New York or London. But the one time I know I can talk to them is when we have a settlement film."

Insurance

April 18, 2023, 3:23 PM

nature of claim: /