Look Out Delaware, Business Courts Are Coming to Texas | Law...

Business litigation in Texas is about the undergo a profound change—the state legislature passed a bill creating five regional business courts that will have jurisdiction in and around the most populous regions. House Bill 19, as written, could eventually bring business courts to the entire state, but for the near term will establish courts in 80 of the state's 254 counties. The law goes into effect Sept. 1, but the Office of Court Administrator is mandated to have the courts operational by Sept. 1, 2024. A major point of controversy in the law is the appointment of judges by the governor. The courts would have powers equivalent to district judges and there remains a constitutional question as to whether they must be chosen through elections.

