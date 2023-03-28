Look A Little Deeper: Miami Attorneys Obtain $12M Settlement...

News From Law.com

A partner and his team at a Miami-Dade law firm obtained an over $12 million settlement for its client, who sustained a catastrophic brain injury in a lane-diving-related accident on what they say is one of the most dangerous stretches of highway in the nation. At issue is the dangerous illegal practice where drivers weave between the plastic poles separating express and regular lanes on major highways, like I-95 in Broward and Miami-Dade counties. It's coined lane-diving.

