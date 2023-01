New Suit - Contract

Greenspoon Marder filed a franchise lawsuit Monday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of LonTex14 LLC and owner Blaine Decker. The suit asserts claims against VetCor Franchising LLC, CEO Paul Huszar and other VetCor executives for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, breach of contract and unjust enrichment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00104, LonTex14 LLC et al v. VetCor Franchising LLC et al.

Florida

January 16, 2023, 8:59 PM