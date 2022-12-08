New Suit - Trademark

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of athletic apparel manufacturer Lontex Corporation d/b/a Sweat it Out. The suit pursues claims against Virus International for selling confusingly similar athletic apparel under the 'Stay cool compression' and 'Cool Jade compression' marks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-02206, Lontex Corporation v. Virus International.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 08, 2022, 4:59 AM