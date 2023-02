New Suit - Copyright

Vox Media was sued by photographer Norman Y. Lono for copyright infringement on Friday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, brought by the Sanders Law Group, accuses the defendant of using the plaintiff's 2012 photograph of former professional tennis player Katrina Adams for a news article on its website insidenu.com without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00516, Lono v. Vox Media LLC.