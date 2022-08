Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Total Quality Logistics LLC and Ronnie Castillo Perez to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Wettermark & Keith on behalf of Peter Longwood. The case is 5:22-cv-01067, Longwood v. Perez et al.

Transportation & Logistics

August 24, 2022, 7:25 PM