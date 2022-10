Removed To Federal Court

The Cincinnati Insurance Co. removed an insurance coverage lawsuit to Texas Eastern District Court on Monday. The complaint, which challenges property damage claims stemming from Winter Freeze Uri, was filed by the Hodge Law Firm on behalf of the Longview Chamber of Commerce. The case is 6:22-cv-00404, Longview Chamber of Commerce v. The Cincinnati Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 17, 2022, 5:55 PM