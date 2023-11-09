Longtime Weil Partner Joins Major Lindsey to Advise Firms on...

News From Law.com

A retired Weil Gotshal & Manges partner credited with establishing the majority of the firm's offices in Europe has taken a job at global recruiting firm Major Lindsey & Africa where he will play an advisory role to law firm seeking to grow on the continent. Joe Tortorici, who retired from the Weil partnership in June of 2020, said he will start at Major Lindsey this month as an advisor to law firms serviced by MLA's partner practice group, the search firm announced Thursday.

November 09, 2023, 2:55 PM

