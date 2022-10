News From Law.com

Allison Liff, a leveraged finance partner at Weil, Gotshal & Manges for almost a decade, has left to join Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer as a partner in New York. Liff started her legal career with Weil in 2000 before leaving to become managing director and associate legal counsel at Goldman Sachs between 2006 and 2013. She returned to the firm in 2013.

Legal Services

October 17, 2022, 6:00 AM