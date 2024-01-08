Longtime Vinson & Elkins Partner Moves to Condemnation Bouti...

News From Law.com

Vinson & Elkins condemnation partner Billy Coe Dyer has joined boutique McFarland PLLC as a partner in Houston, where he joins former Vinson & Elkins colleague and firm founder Charles McFarland. Dyer, who joined McFarland on Monday, said the opportunity was too good to pass up, because it fits well with his practice representing property-owners in condemnation and eminent domain matters against government and other public-use entities, and provides him with the opportunity to mentor younger lawyers.

January 08, 2024, 10:37 AM

