Stephen Volk, longtime Shearman & Sterling dealmaker and former firm leader, died Saturday at the age of 87. Volk spent his more than 60-year career as a Wall Street dealmaker and financial services leader. He is survived by his wife, Diane, and a large family, according to a Tuesday statement by Shearman. Volk had been treated for urothelial cancer, according to a Wall Street Journal report, attributing the information to his wife. In his four decades at Shearman, Volk served as senior partner for 10 years and played a leading role in building the firm's M&A practice, the firm said in a statement Tuesday.

January 23, 2024, 11:12 AM

