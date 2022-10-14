Longtime Schnader Harrison Clients Sue Law Firm, Seeking Rel...

News From Law.com

A trio of longtime former clients of Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis are suing the firm after lawyers allegedly neglected to represent their interests in a bankruptcy proceeding, resulting in millions of dollars of lost benefits and tax liabilities. Plaintiffs Herbert Vederman, Samuel Sidewater and Steven Sidewater allege Schnader Harrison failed to enter an appearance in a bankruptcy involving their former business, despite multiple notifications of claims they had as creditors, according to a complaint filed Thursday in the District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

October 14, 2022, 1:44 PM