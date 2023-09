News From Law.com

After more than a year without a chief executive officer, Red Lobster has given the highest role in the company to its longtime legal chief. Dawson has served as the executive vice president and general counsel of the 670-unit food chain where he led legal affairs and was responsible for communications, risk management and government relations since 2014.

September 22, 2023, 5:05 PM

