Longtime Paul Hastings CFO Departs Following Wave of Exits |...

Paul Hastings is down a chief financial officer as sources with knowledge of the firm have confirmed that Kathleen Deuschle has parted ways with the New York Am Law 50 firm. Deuschle joined the firm in June of 2009, according to her LinkedIn profile, and parted ways with the firm earlier this month, one source with knowledge of her departure said. Reached by phone, Deuschle declined to comment for this story. Despite its aggressive partner recruitment in recent months, Paul Hastings' management of business personnel has been a story of repeated attrition.

April 28, 2023, 4:04 PM

