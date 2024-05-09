Longtime Norwegian Cruise Lines GC Who Stayed at His Perch T...

News From Law.com

In its TV commercials, Norwegian Cruise Lines conveys the experience of exploring the world on one its ships as stress-free. Perhaps that's true, but in recent years running the business itself has been anything but. That reality prompted the Miami-based company's board in 2022 to offer up $2 million cash retention bonuses to each senior executive, a carrot that Norwegian's compensation committee asserted was appropriate to reward their "continued efforts to support our company through its post-pandemic recovery.'

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 09, 2024, 6:04 PM

