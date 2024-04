News From Law.com

A 60-year-old litigation law firm in Atlanta that defended corporations against high-profile personal injury lawsuits has shuttered, with its partners separating. The four partners leading Mabry & McClelland closed the firm's doors earlier this month as they moved on to larger firms and mediation practices, said former Mabry managing partner James "Jimmy" Scarbrough in a statement.

April 24, 2024, 11:34 AM

