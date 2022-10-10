Longtime In-House Lawyer at Lambda Legal Secures CLO Role | ...

News From Law.com

Lambda Legal has removed "acting" from Jennifer Pizer's chief legal officer title, cementing her decades-long ascendance to the top of the New York-based civil rights organization's legal department. Pizer, who is based in Los Angeles, first arrived at Lamda as an intern in the 1980s and joined the group's legal staff in 1996. She served as senior counsel and director of law and policy and director of strategic operations before taking on the acting legal chief role in June.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

October 10, 2022, 3:05 PM