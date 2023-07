News From Law.com

On June 26 Judge Rose Marie DeFino-Nastasi took over as the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas criminal trial division's supervising judge. Elected to the court in 2002, DeFino-Nastasi has served in the criminal division for 21 years. She spent the last 13 of those years primarily presiding over homicide trials after working stints in the waiver and major programs. She replaces Judge Lucretia Clemons, who led the criminal trial division since April 2021.

