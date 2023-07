News From Law.com

Greg Nelson, a tax lawyer in Houston who spent 30 years at Baker Botts and another 11 as chair of Paul Hastings' Houston office, has joined Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher's growing Houston office as senior counsel in the tax practice group, a move Nelson said he initiated.

July 21, 2023, 12:54 PM

