Renowned food and drug law expert Roseann Termini died of non-Hodgkin lymphoma Aug. 9 at the age of 69. Termini, of Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, launched the first food and drug law classes at the Delaware Law School, where she taught for more than 20 years, as well as comparable classes in the executive graduate degree program at St. Joseph's University.

September 02, 2022, 2:38 PM