News From Law.com

Delaware Deputy Attorney General Aaron Goldstein is the first person to serve as the Court of Chancery's chief staff attorney, with the judiciary announcing he took over the role on Tuesday. The move means the Court of Chancery has joined the state's Supreme Court and Superior Court in having a chief staff attorney who reports to the court's head judge and advises the court on initiatives, legislation and legal matters.

Delaware

June 21, 2023, 5:10 PM

nature of claim: /