Longtime Comms Director for Legal Aid Who Saw Agency Through...

In her 44 years with the Legal Aid Society, Pat Bath was both the public-facing mouthpiece for New York City's largest public defender organization and a central point of contact for its wide array of constituencies at times when its livelihood—or its very existence—were under threat.In 2004, Steven Banks began his decade-long tenure as attorney-in-chief for the organization at what he considers its darkest era—after years of financial mismanagement, Legal Aid was left with an eight-figure deficit and was teetering on the brink of bankruptcy.

New York

November 14, 2022, 5:26 PM