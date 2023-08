News From Law.com International

Norie Campbell, former general counsel for TD Bank, is joining Thomson Reuters as chief legal officer, the Canadian-based technology and media company announced Monday. Campbell had been at TD, Canada's second-largest bank, for more than 21 years, before leaving in April 2022. She begins her new role as CLO and corporate secretary at Thomson Reuters in Toronto on Sept. 5.

August 14, 2023, 4:04 PM

