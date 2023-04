News From Law.com

Andrea Tuominen, an attorney who has worked in the AOPC for over 30 years, is set to take over as Pennsylvania court administrator following Geoff Moulton's retirement from the role in the fall, according to an announcement from Chief Justice Debra Todd. Pennsylvania's court system has been at the center of Tuominen's legal career. She began working in AOPC administration in 1992 and currently serves as deputy court administrator.

Pennsylvania

April 26, 2023, 3:30 PM

