Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Burke, Williams & Sorensen on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Fidelity Life Association to California Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Paul J. Wagstaffe on behalf of Charles T. Longo, claims that the defendant increased the cost of the premium for a life insurance policy and automatically charged the plaintiff without alerting him. The case is 2:23-cv-01608, Longo v. Fidelity Life Association.

Insurance

August 04, 2023, 7:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Charles T. Longo

Plaintiffs

Paul J. Wagstaffe, Attorney At Law

defendants

Fidelity Life Association

defendant counsels

Burke, Williams & Sorensen

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute