Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Farella Braun + Martel on Monday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Amazon to California Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Smaili & Associates on behalf of Alanah Longmire. The case is 2:23-cv-00222, Longmire v. Amazon.com Services LLC.

Internet & Social Media

February 07, 2023, 2:50 PM