New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Whirlpool was hit with a consumer class action Tuesday in New Jersey District Court over its sale of French Door Bottom Mount refrigerators. The complaint, filed by Kantrowitz, Goldhamer & Graifman, asserts that the refrigerators have a defect which causes them to stop cooling. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00539, Longman v. Whirlpool Corporation.