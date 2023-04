New Suit - Patent

Robins Kaplan filed a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of intellectual property management company Longitude Licensing Ltd. The suit targets Sharp Corp., which allegedly manufactures liquid crystal display (LCD) technologies using the plaintiff’s patented technology. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00165, Longitude Licensing Limited v. Sharp Corporation.

Technology

April 11, 2023, 6:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Longitude Licensing Limited

Plaintiffs

Robins Kaplan

defendants

Sharp Corporation

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims