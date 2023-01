New Suit - Patent

Lenovo was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit on Monday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Russ August & Kabat on behalf of Longitude Licensing, alleges that certain Lenovo computers, laptops and tablets infringe three patents owned by the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00035, Longitude Licensing Ltd. v. Lenovo Group Ltd. et al.

Technology

January 09, 2023, 6:29 PM