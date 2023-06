New Suit - Patent

Google was sued for patent infringement on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Robins Kaplan on behalf of Longitude Licensing, alleges that certain camera and digital imaging features on Google Pixel smartphones and tablets infringe a family of patents owned by the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-03046, Longitude Licensing Ltd. v. Google LLC.

Technology

June 21, 2023, 7:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Longitude Licensing Limited

Plaintiffs

Robins Kaplan

defendants

Google, LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims