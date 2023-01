New Suit - Patent

Russ August & Kabat filed a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court on behalf of Longitude Licensing Limited. The suit, which asserts three patents related to semiconductors, names Asus Computer International Inc. and Asustek Computer Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00033, Longitude Licensing Limited v. Asustek Computer, Inc. et al.

January 09, 2023, 5:14 PM