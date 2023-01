New Suit - Patent

Russ August & Kabat filed a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court on behalf of Ireland-based Longitude Licensing Ltd. The suit, which asserts three patents, targets electronics sellers Acer Inc. and Acer America Corp. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00036, Longitude Licensing Limited v. Acer, Inc. et al.

Technology

January 09, 2023, 6:20 PM