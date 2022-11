Who Got The Work

Cole, Scott & Kissane partner Edward S. Polk has entered an appearance for Ruby Investment Group and Ruby Fuel LLC, doing business as Chevron, in a pending class action over alleged violations of the ADA. The complaint was filed Oct. 5 in Florida Southern District Court by Garcia-Menocal & Perez. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga, is 1:22-cv-23240, Longhini v. Ruby Investment Group, LLC et al..

Energy

November 19, 2022, 11:45 AM