Who Got The Work

Richard J. Mrizek and Emma R. Graham of Jackson Lewis have entered appearances for Artis Senior Living Management in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The case was filed Jan. 18 in Illinois Northern District Court by Sulaiman Law Group on behalf of a plaintiff who claims that the defendant unlawfully rescinded a job offer after she sought medical accommodation related to vaccine mandates. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nancy L. Maldonado, is 1:23-cv-00272, Longfield v. Artis SLM of Elmhurst, LLC.

Health Care

March 04, 2023, 12:05 PM