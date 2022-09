Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young on Thursday removed a lawsuit alleging fraudulent transfer against MVB Bank to Virginia Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Venable on behalf of Longeviti LLC, which claims over half a million dollars in damages. The case is 1:22-cv-00997, Longeviti, LLC v. MVB Bank, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

September 01, 2022, 6:16 PM