A man who spent 37 years behind bars for a crime he did not commit has won a more than $9 million settlement with Philadelphia. The city has agreed to pay Willie Stokes $9.62 million to settle claims stemming from his wrongful conviction in connection with a 1980 murder. Stokes, now in his early 60s, was released from custody in 2022 after his conviction unraveled amid allegations that several police detectives engaged in a wide-ranging "sex for lies" scheme.

May 30, 2023, 1:56 PM

