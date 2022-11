News From Law.com

Justice James T. Vaughn Jr. announced his plan to retire from the Delaware Supreme Court on May 1, leaving the state court system after nearly 25 years. Vaughn, 73, is the longest-serving justice currently serving on the Supreme Court, having been appointed to the bench by Gov. Jack Markell in 2014 after six years as Kent County's resident Superior Court judge, followed by 10 years as president judge.

Delaware

November 29, 2022, 4:43 PM