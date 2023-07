News From Law.com

An appeal to maintain elective term limits in Yonkers—and stop its incumbent mayor from serving a fourth consecutive term—will get speedy consideration from New York's top court. On behalf of 12 claimants, attorney Michael H. Sussman of Sussman & Associates obtained an order to show cause from New York Court of Appeals Associate Judge Caitlin Halligan, expediting a motion for leave, with a hearing slated for Friday, July 14.

