Walmart was slapped with a slip-and-fall lawsuit on Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Isenberg & Hewitt on behalf of Lyndsey Long. Defense lawyers have not yet entered an appearance on the docket in 1:23-cv-03305, Long v. Wal-Mart Stores East, L.P.

July 28, 2023, 6:52 AM

Lyndsey Long

Isenberg & Hewitt, P.C.

Wal-Mart Stores East, L.P.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims